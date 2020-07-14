All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like Foxborough Pines Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NC
/
Foxborough Pines Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Foxborough Pines Apartments

Open Now until 4pm
100 Foxborough Ln · (252) 262-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Foxborough Ln, Henderson, NC 27536

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foxborough Pines Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
e-payments
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
accepts section 8
Life just got simpler. Foxborough Pines Apartments are located just north of Durham in Vance County, North Carolina. Sit back and relax and still stay connected to convenient access to major corridors like Interstate 85 and U.S. 1.
We invite you to experience the quality which is reflected in our attention to detail and our commitment to excellence. A comfortable and exciting lifestyle is provided by the design of our spacious floor plans. One, Two and Three Bedroom apartment homes include Washer/Dryer connections, walk-in closets and kitchen pantry. We offer great apartment living at an affordable price as a participant in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (LIHTC). Foxborough Pines in Henderson, NC is a great place to enjoy friends, family, and a comfortable lifestyle. Come see for yourself today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $100-up to 1 month's rent
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 2 parking spaces per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Foxborough Pines Apartments have any available units?
Foxborough Pines Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NC.
What amenities does Foxborough Pines Apartments have?
Some of Foxborough Pines Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foxborough Pines Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Foxborough Pines Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foxborough Pines Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Foxborough Pines Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does Foxborough Pines Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Foxborough Pines Apartments offers parking.
Does Foxborough Pines Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Foxborough Pines Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Foxborough Pines Apartments have a pool?
No, Foxborough Pines Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Foxborough Pines Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Foxborough Pines Apartments has accessible units.
Does Foxborough Pines Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foxborough Pines Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Foxborough Pines Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Foxborough Pines Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Foxborough Pines Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Apartments with Parking
Henderson Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NCSouth Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at RaleighSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Duke University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity