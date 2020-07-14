Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry e-payments bbq/grill accessible parking accepts section 8

Life just got simpler. Foxborough Pines Apartments are located just north of Durham in Vance County, North Carolina. Sit back and relax and still stay connected to convenient access to major corridors like Interstate 85 and U.S. 1.

We invite you to experience the quality which is reflected in our attention to detail and our commitment to excellence. A comfortable and exciting lifestyle is provided by the design of our spacious floor plans. One, Two and Three Bedroom apartment homes include Washer/Dryer connections, walk-in closets and kitchen pantry. We offer great apartment living at an affordable price as a participant in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (LIHTC). Foxborough Pines in Henderson, NC is a great place to enjoy friends, family, and a comfortable lifestyle. Come see for yourself today!