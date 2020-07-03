All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 141 Granite St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NC
/
141 Granite St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

141 Granite St

141 Granite Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

141 Granite Street, Henderson, NC 27536

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Homes for Rent in Henderson NC - 141 Granite Street - Schedule Showing Online - Duke Progress Energy
City of Henderson (Water)
Pet Friendly - please read over the Pet Policy under Listings

(RLNE4859782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Granite St have any available units?
141 Granite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NC.
What amenities does 141 Granite St have?
Some of 141 Granite St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Granite St currently offering any rent specials?
141 Granite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Granite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Granite St is pet friendly.
Does 141 Granite St offer parking?
No, 141 Granite St does not offer parking.
Does 141 Granite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Granite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Granite St have a pool?
No, 141 Granite St does not have a pool.
Does 141 Granite St have accessible units?
No, 141 Granite St does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Granite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Granite St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Granite St have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Granite St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Apartments with Parking
Henderson Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hillsborough, NCSouth Hill, VARolesville, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NCNashville, NCWendell, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at RaleighSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Duke University