Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

310 Oakdale Dr

310 Oakdale Drive · (828) 676-6764
Location

310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC 28791

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 310 Oakdale Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Conveniently located just minutes to downtown Hendersonville. One dog considered with additional deposit. Gas heat, central air. Lawn service and trash service included. (Includes landscaping, mowing, mulching, leaf cleanup and snow removal). Call Rent-A-Home of Asheville to set up a showing today! (828) 676-6764

Apply online and see all of our available homes for rent at www.RentAHomeAsheville.com

(RLNE4471371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

