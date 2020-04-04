All apartments in Henderson County
28 Honeybee Drive

28 Honeybee Drive · (828) 674-7081
Location

28 Honeybee Drive, Henderson County, NC 28742

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 28 Honeybee Drive · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Enormous, Like New, 1 Bed Apt by Mills River - Location - This apartment has a peaceful country location just off of S. Mills River Road. Enjoy serene mountain and river views from the front yard. With the central location, you are less than 30 minutes away from outdoor adventures, entertainment, dining, shopping and more. Neighbors have allowed river access from paved road for swimming and kayaking.

Drive Times
10 Min to Asheville Airport & I-26
20 Min to Hendersonville
22 Min to Brevard
25 Min to Downtown Asheville

Layout / Features - This apartment is the full, lower-level of a home with a private outside entrance. In total, it is nearly 1,000 SqFt with a no step entry. Enter the apartment into the living space with a wide open floor plan. The chef will appreciate kitchen features like the large butcher block island, granite counter tops and gas oven range. The bathroom is spacious. The bedroom includes a large closet. The stacked front loading washer and dryer are tucked away under the steps. Flooring is durable vinyl plank and tile in the bathroom.

Amenities - Landlord pays for the utilities except propane, 2 paved parking spaces

NOTE: Internet is not available through cable company

Lease Terms & Policies
General Lease Terms:
-12 Month Lease
-Security Deposit Required
-No Smoking Inside
-Max Vehicles is 2
-Renters Insurance Required

Tenant Pays / Responsible for:
-Propane (Amerigas)
-Snow Removal

Landlord Pays / Responsible for:
-Electric
-Water/Septic/Trash
-Lawn Maintenance

Pet Policy:
-Negotiable with Pet Fee
-No Exotic or Aggressive Breed Pets

(RLNE5635357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Honeybee Drive have any available units?
28 Honeybee Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Honeybee Drive have?
Some of 28 Honeybee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Honeybee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Honeybee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Honeybee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Honeybee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28 Honeybee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28 Honeybee Drive offers parking.
Does 28 Honeybee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Honeybee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Honeybee Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Honeybee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Honeybee Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Honeybee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Honeybee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Honeybee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Honeybee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Honeybee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
