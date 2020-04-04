28 Honeybee Drive

Amenities

Enormous, Like New, 1 Bed Apt by Mills River - Location - This apartment has a peaceful country location just off of S. Mills River Road. Enjoy serene mountain and river views from the front yard. With the central location, you are less than 30 minutes away from outdoor adventures, entertainment, dining, shopping and more. Neighbors have allowed river access from paved road for swimming and kayaking.



Drive Times

10 Min to Asheville Airport & I-26

20 Min to Hendersonville

22 Min to Brevard

25 Min to Downtown Asheville



Layout / Features - This apartment is the full, lower-level of a home with a private outside entrance. In total, it is nearly 1,000 SqFt with a no step entry. Enter the apartment into the living space with a wide open floor plan. The chef will appreciate kitchen features like the large butcher block island, granite counter tops and gas oven range. The bathroom is spacious. The bedroom includes a large closet. The stacked front loading washer and dryer are tucked away under the steps. Flooring is durable vinyl plank and tile in the bathroom.



Amenities - Landlord pays for the utilities except propane, 2 paved parking spaces



NOTE: Internet is not available through cable company



Lease Terms & Policies

General Lease Terms:

-12 Month Lease

-Security Deposit Required

-No Smoking Inside

-Max Vehicles is 2

-Renters Insurance Required



Tenant Pays / Responsible for:

-Propane (Amerigas)

-Snow Removal



Landlord Pays / Responsible for:

-Electric

-Water/Septic/Trash

-Lawn Maintenance



Pet Policy:

-Negotiable with Pet Fee

-No Exotic or Aggressive Breed Pets



