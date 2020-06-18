All apartments in Hemby Bridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6906 Dandelion Court

6906 Dandelion Court · (844) 874-2669
Location

6906 Dandelion Court, Hemby Bridge, NC 28079

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6906 Dandelion Court Indian Trail NC · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,134 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5849881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Dandelion Court have any available units?
6906 Dandelion Court has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6906 Dandelion Court have?
Some of 6906 Dandelion Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Dandelion Court currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Dandelion Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Dandelion Court pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Dandelion Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemby Bridge.
Does 6906 Dandelion Court offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Dandelion Court does offer parking.
Does 6906 Dandelion Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Dandelion Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Dandelion Court have a pool?
Yes, 6906 Dandelion Court has a pool.
Does 6906 Dandelion Court have accessible units?
No, 6906 Dandelion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Dandelion Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6906 Dandelion Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6906 Dandelion Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6906 Dandelion Court has units with air conditioning.
