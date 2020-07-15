Amenities

149 Woodland Dr Available 08/10/20 Single Family home - Available 8/10/2020

The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has amazing features such as tile floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, painted floors in the 2 car garage and much more. The spacious living room includes a fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Breakfast bar perfect for extra seating while entertaining guests or those hectic mornings with kids. The back patio and large, fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends and family in the summer months. Dogs negotiable, no cats.

