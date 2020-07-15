All apartments in Havelock
Location

149 Woodland Drive, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 149 Woodland Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,115

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

149 Woodland Dr Available 08/10/20 Single Family home - Available 8/10/2020
The beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has amazing features such as tile floors in the common areas, carpet in the bedrooms, painted floors in the 2 car garage and much more. The spacious living room includes a fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher and range. Breakfast bar perfect for extra seating while entertaining guests or those hectic mornings with kids. The back patio and large, fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends and family in the summer months. Dogs negotiable, no cats.
Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You’ll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1946498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

