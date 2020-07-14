All apartments in Havelock
132 Twin Wood Drive

Location

132 Twin Wood Drive, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$665

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Available 8/1/20This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family. The equipped kitchen offers Fridge, Dishwasher, oven/stove. Laundry closet has washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Pets are negotiable and reviewed on a case-by-case basis, NO Cats. Will have NEW Vinyl Planking in the common areas and carpets in the bedrooms. NEW PHOTOS TO COMEOur Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Twin Wood Drive have any available units?
132 Twin Wood Drive has a unit available for $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Twin Wood Drive have?
Some of 132 Twin Wood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Twin Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Twin Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Twin Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Twin Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 132 Twin Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 Twin Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 132 Twin Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Twin Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Twin Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 132 Twin Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 Twin Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Twin Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Twin Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Twin Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Twin Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Twin Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
