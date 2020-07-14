132 Twin Wood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Available 8/1/20This 2 bedroom duplex located in Havelock is located near shopping and just minutes away from Cherry Point Air Base. The cozy living room with fireplace and dining room combo is a great space for family. The equipped kitchen offers Fridge, Dishwasher, oven/stove. Laundry closet has washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Pets are negotiable and reviewed on a case-by-case basis, NO Cats. Will have NEW Vinyl Planking in the common areas and carpets in the bedrooms. NEW PHOTOS TO COMEOur Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment