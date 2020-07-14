115 Keith Drive

Nice clean well maintained home centrally located. Large Corner Lot. Open Living Area. Available Immediately. Lawn Care and Pest Control included in rent. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. Email inquiries only.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
