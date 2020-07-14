All apartments in Havelock
115 Keith Drive
115 Keith Drive

115 Keith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

115 Keith Drive, Havelock, NC 28532

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice clean well maintained home centrally located. Large Corner Lot. Open Living Area. Available Immediately. Lawn Care and Pest Control included in rent. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO EXCEPTIONS. Email inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

