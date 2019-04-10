Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6762 Thistle Down Drive
6762 Thistle Down Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6762 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive have any available units?
6762 Thistle Down Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Harrisburg, NC
.
Is 6762 Thistle Down Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6762 Thistle Down Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6762 Thistle Down Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6762 Thistle Down Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Harrisburg
.
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6762 Thistle Down Drive offers parking.
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6762 Thistle Down Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive have a pool?
No, 6762 Thistle Down Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive have accessible units?
No, 6762 Thistle Down Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6762 Thistle Down Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6762 Thistle Down Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6762 Thistle Down Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
