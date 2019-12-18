All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 6632 Thistle Down Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
6632 Thistle Down Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:07 PM

6632 Thistle Down Drive

6632 Thistle Down Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6632 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive have any available units?
6632 Thistle Down Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 6632 Thistle Down Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Thistle Down Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Thistle Down Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6632 Thistle Down Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive offer parking?
No, 6632 Thistle Down Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Thistle Down Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive have a pool?
No, 6632 Thistle Down Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive have accessible units?
No, 6632 Thistle Down Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Thistle Down Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6632 Thistle Down Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6632 Thistle Down Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Pool
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College