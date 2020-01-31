Available now. Harrisburg Schools, convenient location that is close to Harrisburg Town Center. 3 bedroom, 2 updated bathrooms with a large fenced in yard. Won't last long. Contact us today for your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have any available units?
5957 Roberta Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 5957 Roberta Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5957 Roberta Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.