All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 5957 Roberta Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
5957 Roberta Rd.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

5957 Roberta Rd.

5957 Roberta Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5957 Roberta Road, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now. Harrisburg Schools, convenient location that is close to Harrisburg Town Center. 3 bedroom, 2 updated bathrooms with a large fenced in yard. Won't last long. Contact us today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have any available units?
5957 Roberta Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 5957 Roberta Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5957 Roberta Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5957 Roberta Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. offer parking?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have a pool?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5957 Roberta Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5957 Roberta Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Pool
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College