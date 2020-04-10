Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 5805 Leatherwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
5805 Leatherwood Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5805 Leatherwood Lane
5805 Leatherwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
5805 Leatherwood Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rustic 3 bed 2 bath split level home located in Harrisburg, NC. Large lot, deck, stove, dishwasher included. 2 car garage. Quiet convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have any available units?
5805 Leatherwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harrisburg, NC
.
What amenities does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have?
Some of 5805 Leatherwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5805 Leatherwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Leatherwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Leatherwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Leatherwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harrisburg
.
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5805 Leatherwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Leatherwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5805 Leatherwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5805 Leatherwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Leatherwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Leatherwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 Leatherwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Harrisburg 1 Bedrooms
Harrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College