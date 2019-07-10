All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

4959 Sunburst Lane

4959 Sunburst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4959 Sunburst Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28213

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4959 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4959 Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4959 Sunburst Lane have?
Some of 4959 Sunburst Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4959 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4959 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4959 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4959 Sunburst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4959 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4959 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4959 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4959 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4959 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
No, 4959 Sunburst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4959 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4959 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4959 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4959 Sunburst Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4959 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4959 Sunburst Lane has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

