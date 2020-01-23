4907 Sunburst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Cabarrus County. Conveniently located to UNCC, Harrisburg, light rail extension and 485. Downstairs has been updated with nice flooring, light fixtures, and tile backsplash in kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances to include microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Beautiful bonus space that could be used as an office or playroom. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with walk in closets. Exterior has a patio with storage unit and community pool. This one will not last long! Schedule your appointment today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.