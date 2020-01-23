All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

4907 Sunburst Lane

4907 Sunburst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4907 Sunburst Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28213

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom town home located in Cabarrus County. Conveniently located to UNCC, Harrisburg, light rail extension and 485. Downstairs has been updated with nice flooring, light fixtures, and tile backsplash in kitchen. Kitchen comes with all appliances to include microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Beautiful bonus space that could be used as an office or playroom. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with walk in closets. Exterior has a patio with storage unit and community pool. This one will not last long! Schedule your appointment today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Sunburst Lane have any available units?
4907 Sunburst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 4907 Sunburst Lane have?
Some of 4907 Sunburst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Sunburst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Sunburst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Sunburst Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4907 Sunburst Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4907 Sunburst Lane offer parking?
No, 4907 Sunburst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4907 Sunburst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Sunburst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Sunburst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4907 Sunburst Lane has a pool.
Does 4907 Sunburst Lane have accessible units?
No, 4907 Sunburst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Sunburst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Sunburst Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Sunburst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 Sunburst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

