4848 Pepper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage media room volleyball court

Stunning 4400 sqft 7 bed, 5 bathroom home in coveted Harrisburg/Harrisburg school district! Split bedroom floorplan. 1 bed/bath on 1st, Master/master bath & 3 additional beds/2 baths on 2nd, 1 bedroom/bath on 3rd. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, formal living/dining room. Media room on 2nd floor. Literally nothing to do but move in! New tenant will have access to clubhouse/pool/volleyball court. Let's make this your new home! Available May 8, 2020. Pets conditional with pet deposit. 1 year lease.