4848 Pepper Drive

Amenities
Stunning 4400 sqft 7 bed, 5 bathroom home in coveted Harrisburg/Harrisburg school district! Split bedroom floorplan. 1 bed/bath on 1st, Master/master bath & 3 additional beds/2 baths on 2nd, 1 bedroom/bath on 3rd. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, formal living/dining room. Media room on 2nd floor. Literally nothing to do but move in! New tenant will have access to clubhouse/pool/volleyball court. Let's make this your new home! Available May 8, 2020. Pets conditional with pet deposit. 1 year lease.