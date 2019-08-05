All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 3840 Grovesner Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
3840 Grovesner Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:28 PM

3840 Grovesner Street

3840 Grovesner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3840 Grovesner Street, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
tennis court
AMAZING HOME with main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington--large lots & rolling hills, community pool and tennis courts! This 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home is full of natural light. Main living areas boast gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful granite kitchen with double ovens and center island, large breakfast area. Two-story great room looks out to back yard with mature trees and fence on ~1/2 acre lot. Expansive foyer opens to a very spacious dining room and a large office/den with french doors that has entries from both foyer and master BR. First floor master BR has master bath with dual sink vanity, crown moulding, a deep tub, oversized stand up shower, two walk-in closets. A second large BR with private full bath is on opposite side of main level. 3-car sideload garage. 1st floor laundry w/utility sink. Staircase with wrought iron spindles leads to second level with 3 additional bedrooms & spacious bonus room. TWO Jack & Jill bathrooms located between 2 BRs, and between BR and bonus. Walk-in attic space.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Grovesner Street have any available units?
3840 Grovesner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 3840 Grovesner Street have?
Some of 3840 Grovesner Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Grovesner Street currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Grovesner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Grovesner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 Grovesner Street is pet friendly.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Grovesner Street offers parking.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have a pool?
Yes, 3840 Grovesner Street has a pool.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have accessible units?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 Grovesner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3840 Grovesner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 3 BedroomsHarrisburg Apartments with Balconies
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarrisburg Apartments with Pools
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCLewisville, NCThomasville, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College