3840 Grovesner Street

AMAZING HOME with main level master suite and guest suite w/ private bath in the stunning community of Abbington--large lots & rolling hills, community pool and tennis courts! This 4300 s.f., 5 BR + bonus, 4.5 bath home is full of natural light. Main living areas boast gleaming hardwood floors. Beautiful granite kitchen with double ovens and center island, large breakfast area. Two-story great room looks out to back yard with mature trees and fence on ~1/2 acre lot. Expansive foyer opens to a very spacious dining room and a large office/den with french doors that has entries from both foyer and master BR. First floor master BR has master bath with dual sink vanity, crown moulding, a deep tub, oversized stand up shower, two walk-in closets. A second large BR with private full bath is on opposite side of main level. 3-car sideload garage. 1st floor laundry w/utility sink. Staircase with wrought iron spindles leads to second level with 3 additional bedrooms & spacious bonus room. TWO Jack & Jill bathrooms located between 2 BRs, and between BR and bonus. Walk-in attic space.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

