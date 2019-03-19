All apartments in Harrisburg
220 School Avenue
220 School Avenue

220 School Ave · No Longer Available
Location

220 School Ave, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Convenient Harrisburg location! Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1 story home. Open kitchen with granite countertops with Eat in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 School Avenue have any available units?
220 School Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
What amenities does 220 School Avenue have?
Some of 220 School Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 School Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 School Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 School Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 School Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 220 School Avenue offer parking?
No, 220 School Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 220 School Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 School Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 School Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 School Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 School Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 School Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 School Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 School Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 School Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 School Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

