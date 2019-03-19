Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 220 School Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
220 School Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 School Avenue
220 School Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
220 School Ave, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient Harrisburg location! Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1 story home. Open kitchen with granite countertops with Eat in kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 School Avenue have any available units?
220 School Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harrisburg, NC
.
What amenities does 220 School Avenue have?
Some of 220 School Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 School Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
220 School Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 School Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 220 School Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harrisburg
.
Does 220 School Avenue offer parking?
No, 220 School Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 220 School Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 School Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 School Avenue have a pool?
No, 220 School Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 220 School Avenue have accessible units?
No, 220 School Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 220 School Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 School Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 School Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 School Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Harrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Apartments with Pool
Harrisburg Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College