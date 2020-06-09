All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 1529 Moss Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
1529 Moss Creek Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1529 Moss Creek Dr

1529 Moss Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1529 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must have credit score of 660 or higher -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have any available units?
1529 Moss Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 1529 Moss Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Moss Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Moss Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrisburg.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College