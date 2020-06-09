Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 1529 Moss Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
1529 Moss Creek Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1529 Moss Creek Dr
1529 Moss Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
1529 Moss Creek Drive, Harrisburg, NC 28075
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must have credit score of 660 or higher -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5683262)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have any available units?
1529 Moss Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harrisburg, NC
.
Is 1529 Moss Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Moss Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Moss Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harrisburg
.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Moss Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Moss Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Harrisburg 1 Bedrooms
Harrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with Balcony
Harrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Asheboro, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College