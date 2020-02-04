All apartments in Harrisburg
Find more places like 1452 Bottle Brush Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisburg, NC
/
1452 Bottle Brush Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 PM

1452 Bottle Brush Lane

1452 Bottle Brush Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harrisburg
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1452 Bottle Brush Lane, Harrisburg, NC 28075

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane have any available units?
1452 Bottle Brush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harrisburg, NC.
Is 1452 Bottle Brush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1452 Bottle Brush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 Bottle Brush Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane offer parking?
No, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane have a pool?
No, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane have accessible units?
No, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1452 Bottle Brush Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1452 Bottle Brush Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harrisburg 1 BedroomsHarrisburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisburg Apartments with BalconyHarrisburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Harrisburg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College