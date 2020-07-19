All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 85 Sapphire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
85 Sapphire Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

85 Sapphire Dr

85 Sapphire Drive · (910) 433-2724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

85 Sapphire Drive, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 85 Sapphire Dr · Avail. Jul 20

$1,420

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
85 Sapphire Dr Available 07/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room, Large Fenced Yard, and Storage Building. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Laurel Valley. Open floor plan with Eat-In Kitchen, Granite countertops and tile backsplash. Trey ceilings in Formal Dining Room, Office/Formal Living Room, and Master Suite with separate shower/tub and Walk-In Closet. Laundry Room. Bonus Room with separate office/play room. Spacious deck overlooks large fenced in yard and storage building.

Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program.

(RLNE3296111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Sapphire Dr have any available units?
85 Sapphire Dr has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Sapphire Dr have?
Some of 85 Sapphire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Sapphire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
85 Sapphire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Sapphire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Sapphire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 85 Sapphire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 85 Sapphire Dr offers parking.
Does 85 Sapphire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Sapphire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Sapphire Dr have a pool?
No, 85 Sapphire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 85 Sapphire Dr have accessible units?
No, 85 Sapphire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Sapphire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Sapphire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Sapphire Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Sapphire Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 85 Sapphire Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity