Amenities
85 Sapphire Dr Available 07/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room, Large Fenced Yard, and Storage Building. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Laurel Valley. Open floor plan with Eat-In Kitchen, Granite countertops and tile backsplash. Trey ceilings in Formal Dining Room, Office/Formal Living Room, and Master Suite with separate shower/tub and Walk-In Closet. Laundry Room. Bonus Room with separate office/play room. Spacious deck overlooks large fenced in yard and storage building.
Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program.
(RLNE3296111)