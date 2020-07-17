51 Sandy Point

Amenities
FOR LEASE OR SALE:
Freshly Painted, Brand New Roof - this Beautiful, Spacious home on a quiet cul-de-sac has Hardwood Floors throughout, Trey ceilings, Surround-sound ready Great Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm & Study, large eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Appliances;
Ascend the elegant stairs to Ensuite Master with big WIC, Jetted Tub & separate tiled spa-like shower, Huge Bonus with adjacent room opens onto the upper deck, can be 4th bedroom or turn into a 2nd Master.
Pet-friendly Screened Porch, two Decks, Oversized Garage, Extra Parking Pad for Boat/Jetski, Rainwater Collection Barrel, Large Fully Fenced Back Yard, Seasonal Lake Views.
Come enjoy life in the amenity-rich Carolina Lakes community with 24hr Guarded Gate, Marina, Nature Trails, Pool, Tennis/Basketball Courts, Clubhouse; 7 Lakes to Boat, Fish & Swim.
Conveniently located with easy commute to Ft. Bragg. This beautiful home's ready for you to call it home!
**THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE**
Two Story single family home in Carolina Lakes gated community.
Community Features include:
Club House
Golf Course
Pool
Tennis Court
Basketball Court
Marina
Nature Trails
Seven Lakes for Boating & Fishing