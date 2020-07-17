All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 51 Sandy Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
51 Sandy Point
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM

51 Sandy Point

51 Sandy Point · (910) 849-2988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

51 Sandy Point, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FOR LEASE OR SALE:

Freshly Painted, Brand New Roof - this Beautiful, Spacious home on a quiet cul-de-sac has Hardwood Floors throughout, Trey ceilings, Surround-sound ready Great Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Formal Dining Rm & Study, large eat-in Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Appliances;

Ascend the elegant stairs to Ensuite Master with big WIC, Jetted Tub & separate tiled spa-like shower, Huge Bonus with adjacent room opens onto the upper deck, can be 4th bedroom or turn into a 2nd Master.
Pet-friendly Screened Porch, two Decks, Oversized Garage, Extra Parking Pad for Boat/Jetski, Rainwater Collection Barrel, Large Fully Fenced Back Yard, Seasonal Lake Views.

Come enjoy life in the amenity-rich Carolina Lakes community with 24hr Guarded Gate, Marina, Nature Trails, Pool, Tennis/Basketball Courts, Clubhouse; 7 Lakes to Boat, Fish & Swim.

Conveniently located with easy commute to Ft. Bragg. This beautiful home's ready for you to call it home!

**THIS HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE**
Two Story single family home in Carolina Lakes gated community.
Community Features include:
Club House
Golf Course
Pool
Tennis Court
Basketball Court
Marina
Nature Trails
Seven Lakes for Boating & Fishing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Sandy Point have any available units?
51 Sandy Point has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Sandy Point have?
Some of 51 Sandy Point's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Sandy Point currently offering any rent specials?
51 Sandy Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Sandy Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Sandy Point is pet friendly.
Does 51 Sandy Point offer parking?
Yes, 51 Sandy Point offers parking.
Does 51 Sandy Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Sandy Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Sandy Point have a pool?
Yes, 51 Sandy Point has a pool.
Does 51 Sandy Point have accessible units?
No, 51 Sandy Point does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Sandy Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Sandy Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Sandy Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 51 Sandy Point has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 51 Sandy Point?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity