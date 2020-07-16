185 Gallery Drive #204

Amenities
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryer included and a Garage for Storage. Dues Include Internet, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, 3 Pools, Playground, Paddle Boat Pond, Canoe Pond. Bar and Grill on site. Anderson Creek Inn onsite. Must See. This beautiful property will not last long.
UTILITIES:
Electric: South River EMC
Water: Harnett County
SCHOOLS:
Overhills Elementary
Western Harnett Middle School
Overhills Senior High
(RLNE3414048)