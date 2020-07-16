All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

185 Gallery Drive #204

185 Gallery Drive · (910) 424-1600
Location

185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 185 Gallery Drive #204 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances, Washer & Dryer included and a Garage for Storage. Dues Include Internet, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, 3 Pools, Playground, Paddle Boat Pond, Canoe Pond. Bar and Grill on site. Anderson Creek Inn onsite. Must See. This beautiful property will not last long.

UTILITIES:
Electric: South River EMC
Water: Harnett County

SCHOOLS:
Overhills Elementary
Western Harnett Middle School
Overhills Senior High

(RLNE3414048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have any available units?
185 Gallery Drive #204 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have?
Some of 185 Gallery Drive #204's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Gallery Drive #204 currently offering any rent specials?
185 Gallery Drive #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Gallery Drive #204 pet-friendly?
No, 185 Gallery Drive #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 offer parking?
Yes, 185 Gallery Drive #204 offers parking.
Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Gallery Drive #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have a pool?
Yes, 185 Gallery Drive #204 has a pool.
Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have accessible units?
No, 185 Gallery Drive #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Gallery Drive #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Gallery Drive #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Gallery Drive #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
