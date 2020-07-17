171 Timberline

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Goregous Brick Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath and Bonus Room - Large Home featuring hardwood floors throughout the downstairs including: Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Great Room with Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with office/desk area. Master Suite has Fireplace, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanity, and large Walk-In Closet. Large Bonus room with Closet. Two Car Garage, Storage Shed, and Back Deck.



Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program.



(RLNE5889064)