Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

171 Timberline

171 Timberline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

171 Timberline Drive, Harnett County, NC 27332

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Goregous Brick Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath and Bonus Room - Large Home featuring hardwood floors throughout the downstairs including: Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Great Room with Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with office/desk area. Master Suite has Fireplace, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Vanity, and large Walk-In Closet. Large Bonus room with Closet. Two Car Garage, Storage Shed, and Back Deck.

Market rent price includes mandatory $20 HVAC filter delivery program.

(RLNE5889064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Timberline have any available units?
171 Timberline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harnett County, NC.
What amenities does 171 Timberline have?
Some of 171 Timberline's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Timberline currently offering any rent specials?
171 Timberline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Timberline pet-friendly?
No, 171 Timberline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harnett County.
Does 171 Timberline offer parking?
Yes, 171 Timberline offers parking.
Does 171 Timberline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Timberline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Timberline have a pool?
No, 171 Timberline does not have a pool.
Does 171 Timberline have accessible units?
No, 171 Timberline does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Timberline have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Timberline does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Timberline have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Timberline has units with air conditioning.
