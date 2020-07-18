1353 Micahs Way North

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available mid-July in Anderson Creek Club - town style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, a loft space, and separate bonus room! This inviting home was used as the builder model and has beautiful painted walls throughout INCLUDING curtains / drapes.



All bedrooms are upstairs and the master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet as well as separate jetted tub ad stand-up shower. The master also overlooks the golf course.



Rent includes 100MB internet, recycling pick-up, lawn maintenance, and access to the amenities of Anderson Creek Club community.



*Pets permitted upon owner approval w/ non-refundable pet fee.