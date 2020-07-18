All apartments in Harnett County
Find more places like 1353 Micahs Way North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harnett County, NC
/
1353 Micahs Way North
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

1353 Micahs Way North

1353 Micahs Way North · (910) 651-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1353 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC 28390

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available mid-July in Anderson Creek Club - town style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, a loft space, and separate bonus room! This inviting home was used as the builder model and has beautiful painted walls throughout INCLUDING curtains / drapes.

All bedrooms are upstairs and the master suite boasts a spacious walk-in closet as well as separate jetted tub ad stand-up shower. The master also overlooks the golf course.

Rent includes 100MB internet, recycling pick-up, lawn maintenance, and access to the amenities of Anderson Creek Club community.

*Pets permitted upon owner approval w/ non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Micahs Way North have any available units?
1353 Micahs Way North has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1353 Micahs Way North currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Micahs Way North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Micahs Way North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Micahs Way North is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Micahs Way North offer parking?
No, 1353 Micahs Way North does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Micahs Way North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Micahs Way North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Micahs Way North have a pool?
No, 1353 Micahs Way North does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Micahs Way North have accessible units?
No, 1353 Micahs Way North does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Micahs Way North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Micahs Way North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Micahs Way North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Micahs Way North does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1353 Micahs Way North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd
Garner, NC 27529

Similar Pages

Harnett County Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSanford, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCSpring Lake, NCCarthage, NC
Southern Pines, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NCWendell, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NCZebulon, NCRolesville, NCLaurinburg, NCGraham, NCHillsborough, NCLumberton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity