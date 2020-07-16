All apartments in Harnett County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:47 PM

131 Castlerock Drive

131 Castlerock Drive · (919) 499-0609
Location

131 Castlerock Drive, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$1,440

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2281 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom, Bonus Room home located in popular The Summit of Harnett County. This home sits on a large lot and has a double car garage, Lawn Sprinkler, Rear Shed, Rear Screened porch and rock patio. Downstairs, is the Entry, Formal dining and Great room with Hardwood Floors. The Kitchen has lots of counter-space, bar area, tile floors and large eat in area. Upstairs you will find: The laundry room, Master Suite with Jetted Tub, double sinks, Sep Shower, and walk in closet. The large bonus room has two closets for storage.
Pets upon approval with non refundable pet fee.
--*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($15) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment-- PM-SL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Castlerock Drive have any available units?
131 Castlerock Drive has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Castlerock Drive have?
Some of 131 Castlerock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Castlerock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 Castlerock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Castlerock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Castlerock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 131 Castlerock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 Castlerock Drive offers parking.
Does 131 Castlerock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Castlerock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Castlerock Drive have a pool?
No, 131 Castlerock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 Castlerock Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 Castlerock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Castlerock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Castlerock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Castlerock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Castlerock Drive has units with air conditioning.
