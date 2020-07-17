All apartments in Harnett County
121 Crystal Point

121 Crystal Point · (910) 433-2724
Location

121 Crystal Point, Harnett County, NC 27332

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Crystal Point · Avail. Aug 7

$1,520

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2480 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
121 Crystal Point Available 08/07/20 Water Views, Close to Gate in Carolina Lakes - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA Home Close to the Gate in Exclusive Carolina Lakes. Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Hardwoods, Tile, Carpet, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Den/Office, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly, Fireplace, Double Garage, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Laundry Upstairs, Bonus Room w/ Office Nook. Community Trail behind house that leads to common area at lake. 24 Gated/Guarded Community offers Nature Trail, Community Ball Fields, Community Pool, Community Beach, Clubhouse, Basketball Courts, Soccer Field, Fishing Lakes & Ponds, Sailing/Boating, Swimming, Kayaking, Motor Boating Lakes, Storage Area for Boats/Rv's/etc.

Market rent price includes mandatory $20/month HVAC filter delivery program

(RLNE2929174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

