Amenities
121 Crystal Point Available 08/07/20 Water Views, Close to Gate in Carolina Lakes - Beautiful 3BR, 2.5 BA Home Close to the Gate in Exclusive Carolina Lakes. Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Hardwoods, Tile, Carpet, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Den/Office, Fenced Back Yard, Pet Friendly, Fireplace, Double Garage, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Laundry Upstairs, Bonus Room w/ Office Nook. Community Trail behind house that leads to common area at lake. 24 Gated/Guarded Community offers Nature Trail, Community Ball Fields, Community Pool, Community Beach, Clubhouse, Basketball Courts, Soccer Field, Fishing Lakes & Ponds, Sailing/Boating, Swimming, Kayaking, Motor Boating Lakes, Storage Area for Boats/Rv's/etc.
Market rent price includes mandatory $20/month HVAC filter delivery program
(RLNE2929174)