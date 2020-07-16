All apartments in Hampstead
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

217 Heartwood

217 Heartwood Drive · (910) 328-6732
Location

217 Heartwood Drive, Hampstead, NC 28443

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Heartwood · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2066 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home, Great Neighbors in Hampstead Pines - Lovely home in Hampstead Pines featuring 3 bedrooms/2 baths, a bonus room, screened porch, fully fenced yard, and open kitchen/dining/living area. French doors to one-bedroom make it adaptable as another living area if the bonus is used as a bedroom. Brand new hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, and new carpeting in the master bedroom. The 2-car garage has access through laundry area to the kitchen which has stainless appliances, granite counters, and tile backsplash.

No sight unseen applications will be accepted
Topsail Schools
Pet friendly too with approval and non-refundable pet fee!
No smoking
Application Fee Applies

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3209606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Heartwood have any available units?
217 Heartwood has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Heartwood have?
Some of 217 Heartwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Heartwood currently offering any rent specials?
217 Heartwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Heartwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Heartwood is pet friendly.
Does 217 Heartwood offer parking?
Yes, 217 Heartwood offers parking.
Does 217 Heartwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Heartwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Heartwood have a pool?
No, 217 Heartwood does not have a pool.
Does 217 Heartwood have accessible units?
No, 217 Heartwood does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Heartwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Heartwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Heartwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Heartwood does not have units with air conditioning.
