All apartments in Half Moon
Find more places like 204 Maready Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Half Moon, NC
/
204 Maready Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:39 PM

204 Maready Road

204 Maready Road · (910) 467-1646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Half Moon
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

204 Maready Road, Half Moon, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
This awesome 4 bed (with bonus), 3 bath home is perfectly situated within minutes to everything Jacksonville has to offer: shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, schools, military bases. Beautiful front porch and great landscaping accents perfectly the grand and spacious yard. Large open living room/dining room/kitchen with fireplace is the perfect place to entertain or lounge by the fire. Tiled kitchen with breakfast bar, custom counters, backsplash and dual ovens just screams for that family chef to cook and entertain! Laundry is perfectly situated off the kitchen and has entry/exit access to both the garage and the side of the home. Master bedroom includes tray ceiling, accent lighting and dual closets. Master bath has tiled floor, separate dual vanities, tiled shower, water closet and a beautiful jetted tub which is perfect to soak and relax at the end of a hard day. Large screened porch with ceiling fans opens to a spacious deck area looking out on the huge yard--there is more space here to entertain, frolic and play for all your pets, kids, family and friends. this home is such s steal that it will not last long--call today before it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Maready Road have any available units?
204 Maready Road has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Maready Road have?
Some of 204 Maready Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Maready Road currently offering any rent specials?
204 Maready Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Maready Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Maready Road is pet friendly.
Does 204 Maready Road offer parking?
Yes, 204 Maready Road offers parking.
Does 204 Maready Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Maready Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Maready Road have a pool?
No, 204 Maready Road does not have a pool.
Does 204 Maready Road have accessible units?
No, 204 Maready Road does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Maready Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Maready Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Maready Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Maready Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 204 Maready Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Half Moon 2 BedroomsHalf Moon 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Half Moon 3 BedroomsHalf Moon Apartments with Balconies
Half Moon Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NC
Kings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NC
Fairfield Harbour, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity