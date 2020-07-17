204 Maready Road

Amenities

This awesome 4 bed (with bonus), 3 bath home is perfectly situated within minutes to everything Jacksonville has to offer: shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, schools, military bases. Beautiful front porch and great landscaping accents perfectly the grand and spacious yard. Large open living room/dining room/kitchen with fireplace is the perfect place to entertain or lounge by the fire. Tiled kitchen with breakfast bar, custom counters, backsplash and dual ovens just screams for that family chef to cook and entertain! Laundry is perfectly situated off the kitchen and has entry/exit access to both the garage and the side of the home. Master bedroom includes tray ceiling, accent lighting and dual closets. Master bath has tiled floor, separate dual vanities, tiled shower, water closet and a beautiful jetted tub which is perfect to soak and relax at the end of a hard day. Large screened porch with ceiling fans opens to a spacious deck area looking out on the huge yard--there is more space here to entertain, frolic and play for all your pets, kids, family and friends. this home is such s steal that it will not last long--call today before it is too late!