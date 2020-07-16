8602 Yvonne Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Oak Ridge Home in NW HS Dist. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located at the Pearman Estate community in Oak Ridge. Large kitchen with island, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Adjacent sitting room with bar and access to the covered back porch / deck. Formal dining room. Beautiful den with stone fireplace leading to the vaulted ceiling. Formal sitting room and separate office. Dual staircase with landing overseeing the den and fireplace. Four enormous bedrooms with bonus sitting room in the master. Master bathroom with jetted garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. Laundry room with sink. Large deck with covered portion and ceiling fan. Gas heat and on demand gas water heater. Natural gas generator with automatic cut on in the event of power outages. Central vacuum system. Three car garage, paved drive and beautiful yard.



24 Month Lease Available, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies



