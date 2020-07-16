All apartments in Guilford County
8602 Yvonne Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

8602 Yvonne Ct

8602 Yvonne Court · (336) 355-6677
Location

8602 Yvonne Court, Guilford County, NC 27310

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8602 Yvonne Ct · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3893 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Oak Ridge Home in NW HS Dist. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located at the Pearman Estate community in Oak Ridge. Large kitchen with island, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Adjacent sitting room with bar and access to the covered back porch / deck. Formal dining room. Beautiful den with stone fireplace leading to the vaulted ceiling. Formal sitting room and separate office. Dual staircase with landing overseeing the den and fireplace. Four enormous bedrooms with bonus sitting room in the master. Master bathroom with jetted garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower. Laundry room with sink. Large deck with covered portion and ceiling fan. Gas heat and on demand gas water heater. Natural gas generator with automatic cut on in the event of power outages. Central vacuum system. Three car garage, paved drive and beautiful yard.

24 Month Lease Available, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies

Call us to schedule a showing at 336-355-6688

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/ZdBtYuueWyg

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5140131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

