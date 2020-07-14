Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

The Edge of Campus is conveniently located with just a short walk to the ECU Campus, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and Minges Coliseum! These newly renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment homes boast all new flooring, upgraded appliances and modern finishes, complete with an outdoor space! Offering furnished and unfurnished options, to fit every need and budget! Water/Sewer, Wireless Internet and a $40 Electricity Cap included in monthly rent! Act fast and don't miss your chance to live on "The Edge of Campus"!