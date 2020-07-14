All apartments in Greenville
Greenville, NC
The Edge of Campus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

The Edge of Campus

301 East 12th Street · (573) 267-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC 27858
Uptown District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. Aug 5

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge of Campus.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
The Edge of Campus is conveniently located with just a short walk to the ECU Campus, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and Minges Coliseum! These newly renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment homes boast all new flooring, upgraded appliances and modern finishes, complete with an outdoor space! Offering furnished and unfurnished options, to fit every need and budget! Water/Sewer, Wireless Internet and a $40 Electricity Cap included in monthly rent! Act fast and don't miss your chance to live on "The Edge of Campus"!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 or $600 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Only pet owners
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per home
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (1 pet), $30/month (2 pets) $40/month (3 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Edge of Campus have any available units?
The Edge of Campus has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edge of Campus have?
Some of The Edge of Campus's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge of Campus currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge of Campus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge of Campus pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge of Campus is pet friendly.
Does The Edge of Campus offer parking?
Yes, The Edge of Campus offers parking.
Does The Edge of Campus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edge of Campus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge of Campus have a pool?
No, The Edge of Campus does not have a pool.
Does The Edge of Campus have accessible units?
Yes, The Edge of Campus has accessible units.
Does The Edge of Campus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge of Campus has units with dishwashers.
