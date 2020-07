Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven range Property Amenities accessible parking playground bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city. Having recently undergone renovations, Boulevard West is at the forefront of Apartment Living with upgraded appliances, cool gray tone color palates, and updated brushed nickel finishes. Visit us at Boulevard West to see all that we have to offer! For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.