Greenville, NC
348 AA2 Haven Dr
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:03 PM

348 AA2 Haven Dr

348 Aa2 Haven Dr · (252) 904-3279
Location

348 Aa2 Haven Dr, Greenville, NC 27834

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Sheraton Village - Well kept 2BR/1.5BA townhome! Features include: Freshly painted interior & new carpeting throughout. Living room, eat in kitchen & half bath downstairs, 2BR's & full bath upstairs, washer / dryer included & fenced rear patio. HOA includes landscaping & pest control. Convenient to Greenville Blvd. shopping and restaurants Tenant occupied through November 31st, please allow 24 hour notice to show. Rental prospects must complete online rental application at www.greenvilleforrent.com and pay $30 application fee per applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3312504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr have any available units?
348 AA2 Haven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 348 AA2 Haven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
348 AA2 Haven Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 AA2 Haven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 348 AA2 Haven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr offer parking?
No, 348 AA2 Haven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 348 AA2 Haven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr have a pool?
No, 348 AA2 Haven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr have accessible units?
No, 348 AA2 Haven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 AA2 Haven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 AA2 Haven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 AA2 Haven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
