Forbes Woods FIRST Floor unit! This unit features laminate flooring and tiled kitchen. Super nice unit and great floor plan. Beautiful updates include flooring and fresh paint! This one will not last long! Check out the photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2802 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
2802 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 2802 Mulberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Mulberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.