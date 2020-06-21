All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 2802 Mulberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
2802 Mulberry Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2802 Mulberry Lane

2802 Mulberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2802 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC 27858

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Forbes Woods FIRST Floor unit! This unit features laminate flooring and tiled kitchen. Super nice unit and great floor plan. Beautiful updates include flooring and fresh paint! This one will not last long! Check out the photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Mulberry Lane have any available units?
2802 Mulberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Mulberry Lane have?
Some of 2802 Mulberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Mulberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Mulberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Mulberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Mulberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2802 Mulberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Mulberry Lane does offer parking.
Does 2802 Mulberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Mulberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Mulberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2802 Mulberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Mulberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2802 Mulberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Mulberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Mulberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr
Greenville, NC 27858
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
Southgate
14A Merry Lane
Greenville, NC 27858

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College