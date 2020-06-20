All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 2360 Vineyard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
2360 Vineyard Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

2360 Vineyard Drive

2360 Vineyard Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2360 Vineyard Dr, Greenville, NC 28590

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready. Charming two bedroom townhome in great area. Walk to South Central High School.Convenient location in Winterville area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have any available units?
2360 Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Vineyard Drive have?
Some of 2360 Vineyard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Vineyard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive offer parking?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Vineyard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr
Greenville, NC 27858
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
Southgate
14A Merry Lane
Greenville, NC 27858

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College