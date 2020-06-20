Rent Calculator
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
2360 Vineyard Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2360 Vineyard Drive
2360 Vineyard Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
2360 Vineyard Dr, Greenville, NC 28590
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready. Charming two bedroom townhome in great area. Walk to South Central High School.Convenient location in Winterville area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have any available units?
2360 Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, NC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2360 Vineyard Drive have?
Some of 2360 Vineyard Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2360 Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Vineyard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive offer parking?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2360 Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Vineyard Drive has units with dishwashers.
