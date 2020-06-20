All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 2330 Vineyard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
2330 Vineyard Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

2330 Vineyard Drive

2330 Vineyard Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2330 Vineyard Dr, Greenville, NC 27834

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in the Vineyards, All new flooring includes hardwoods, all new carpet. Fresh paint. Contact the office before applying, the application fee is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Vineyard Drive have any available units?
2330 Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 2330 Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Vineyard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 2330 Vineyard Drive offer parking?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Vineyard Drive have a pool?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Vineyard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Vineyard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive
Greenville, NC 27834
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr
Greenville, NC 27858
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
Southgate
14A Merry Lane
Greenville, NC 27858
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr
Greenville, NC 27834
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College