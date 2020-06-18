All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, NC
/
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M

1217 East Firetower Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1217 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC 27858

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice one bedroom Downstairs. Move-in Today! Renters Insurance Required.

(RLNE3653075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have any available units?
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, NC.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have?
Some of 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M currently offering any rent specials?
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M is pet friendly.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M offer parking?
Yes, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does offer parking.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have a pool?
No, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does not have a pool.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have accessible units?
No, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir
Greenville, NC 27834
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd
Greenville, NC 27834
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street
Greenville, NC 27858
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road
Greenville, NC 27834
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr
Greenville, NC 27858
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd
Greenville, NC 27834
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr
Greenville, NC 27834
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court
Greenville, NC 28590

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Apartments with ParkingGreenville Dog Friendly Apartments
Greenville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCRocky Mount, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCWilson, NC
Winterville, NCWashington, NCHavelock, NCJames City, NC
River Bend, NCMount Olive, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

East Carolina UniversityCraven Community College
Pitt Community College