All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M.
Greenville, NC
/
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
1217 East Firetower Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1217 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC 27858
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice one bedroom Downstairs. Move-in Today! Renters Insurance Required.
(RLNE3653075)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have any available units?
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, NC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have?
Some of 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M currently offering any rent specials?
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M is pet friendly.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M offer parking?
Yes, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does offer parking.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have a pool?
No, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does not have a pool.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have accessible units?
No, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M has units with dishwashers.
