113 Breezewood Drive

Amenities
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included). 2 bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Master en-suite will easily hold a King size bed. & offers a spa-like bathroom: Free-standing shower, whirlpool tub, & double sink vanity, private water closet. $50 non-refundable application fee, limit 1 dog/cat (40lb max weight; non-refundable pet fee $350). Rent includes water/sewer, basic cable, use of community pool on payment of pool keys per season $15, pest control. 2-yr lease available at $900/mo.