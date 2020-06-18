All apartments in Greenville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:54 AM

113 Breezewood Drive

113 Breezewood Drive · (252) 347-7021
Location

113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC 27858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included). 2 bedrooms w/walk-in closets. Master en-suite will easily hold a King size bed. & offers a spa-like bathroom: Free-standing shower, whirlpool tub, & double sink vanity, private water closet. $50 non-refundable application fee, limit 1 dog/cat (40lb max weight; non-refundable pet fee $350). Rent includes water/sewer, basic cable, use of community pool on payment of pool keys per season $15, pest control. 2-yr lease available at $900/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Breezewood Drive have any available units?
113 Breezewood Drive has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Breezewood Drive have?
Some of 113 Breezewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Breezewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Breezewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Breezewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Breezewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 113 Breezewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Breezewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 113 Breezewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Breezewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Breezewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 113 Breezewood Drive has a pool.
Does 113 Breezewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Breezewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Breezewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Breezewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
