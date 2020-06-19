Rent Calculator
106 S Woodlawn Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
106 S Woodlawn Ave
106 South Woodlawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
106 South Woodlawn Avenue, Greenville, NC 27858
Tar River University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave have any available units?
106 S Woodlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, NC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
Is 106 S Woodlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
106 S Woodlawn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 S Woodlawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave offer parking?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave have a pool?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 S Woodlawn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 S Woodlawn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
