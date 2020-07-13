Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments lobby online portal

Prime Northwest Location! You will love our location. Yester Oaks Apartments is a gated community nestled in a quiet wooded setting in Northwest Greensboro. We offer eight floor plans, racquetball and tennis courts, and an incredible pool, and newly renovated apartment homes all for you! Distinctively elegant, Yester Oaks Apartments continues to set the standard for apartment living for those with discriminating tastes. This charming gated community offers privacy with convenience in a serene setting. Surrounded by beautiful towering hardwoods, these spacious apartment homes and unique clubhouse were designed to complement a preferred lifestyle. Yester Oaks offers an ideal location for relaxation, recreation, and the best of southern living.