Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Yester Oaks

100 Yester Oaks Way · (213) 493-8112
Location

100 Yester Oaks Way, Greensboro, NC 27408
Lawndale Homes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122GE · Avail. Sep 8

$848

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 111DE · Avail. now

$951

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 201BE · Avail. Sep 15

$989

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1264 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102FW · Avail. Jul 26

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Yester Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
lobby
online portal
Prime Northwest Location! You will love our location. Yester Oaks Apartments is a gated community nestled in a quiet wooded setting in Northwest Greensboro. We offer eight floor plans, racquetball and tennis courts, and an incredible pool, and newly renovated apartment homes all for you! Distinctively elegant, Yester Oaks Apartments continues to set the standard for apartment living for those with discriminating tastes. This charming gated community offers privacy with convenience in a serene setting. Surrounded by beautiful towering hardwoods, these spacious apartment homes and unique clubhouse were designed to complement a preferred lifestyle. Yester Oaks offers an ideal location for relaxation, recreation, and the best of southern living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant over 18
Deposit: Starts out at $250-Up to one month, Based on credit.
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee required at application submission
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350-$450
limit: 2
rent: $15 per month per pet
restrictions:
Storage Details: Each unit has storage closets outside on patio/balcony.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Yester Oaks have any available units?
Yester Oaks has 4 units available starting at $848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Yester Oaks have?
Some of Yester Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Yester Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Yester Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Yester Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Yester Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Yester Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Yester Oaks offers parking.
Does Yester Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Yester Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Yester Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Yester Oaks has a pool.
Does Yester Oaks have accessible units?
No, Yester Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Yester Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Yester Oaks has units with dishwashers.
