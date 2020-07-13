All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

The Village Lofts

309 Pisgah Church Rd · (833) 387-1384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311-1C · Avail. Jul 30

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Unit 321-1E · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 319-2E · Avail. Aug 2

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 315-2L · Avail. Aug 25

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1452 sqft

Unit 315-1L · Avail. Aug 22

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1452 sqft

Unit 319-3J · Avail. now

$2,005

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1523 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Village Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Looking for a new apartment for rent in Greensboro, NC that feels like home? We think your search will end here, at The Village Lofts apartments in Greensboro. The Village Lofts has brand-new luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes now leasing in the heart of The Village at North Elm, a beautiful mixed-use neighborhood featuring walkable streets full of shops, dining, grocery, and more.Our brand-new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Greensboro range from 790-1654 square feet, each floor plan full of inviting details designed to make you feel at home. From large island kitchens (sure to make dinner prep more enjoyable!), to spacious light-filled living rooms, youll feel like you chose the features of your new apartment by hand. Plus, each day feels like youre on vacation with luxury amenities including a resort-style pool and cabana, on-site movie theater with reclining leather chairs, club room with billiards, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash Valet and Pest Control: $32/month. Bundled utility package available- contact office for details.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 flat fee per apartment
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Preferred Parking Available at No Cost. 12 x 24 Detached garages available for $175/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (8x12): $70/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Village Lofts have any available units?
The Village Lofts has 21 units available starting at $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does The Village Lofts have?
Some of The Village Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Village Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Village Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Village Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, The Village Lofts is pet friendly.
Does The Village Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The Village Lofts offers parking.
Does The Village Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Village Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Village Lofts have a pool?
Yes, The Village Lofts has a pool.
Does The Village Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, The Village Lofts has accessible units.
Does The Village Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Village Lofts has units with dishwashers.

