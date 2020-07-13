Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage ice maker oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage media room package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill business center car wash area courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Looking for a new apartment for rent in Greensboro, NC that feels like home? We think your search will end here, at The Village Lofts apartments in Greensboro. The Village Lofts has brand-new luxury 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes now leasing in the heart of The Village at North Elm, a beautiful mixed-use neighborhood featuring walkable streets full of shops, dining, grocery, and more.Our brand-new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Greensboro range from 790-1654 square feet, each floor plan full of inviting details designed to make you feel at home. From large island kitchens (sure to make dinner prep more enjoyable!), to spacious light-filled living rooms, youll feel like you chose the features of your new apartment by hand. Plus, each day feels like youre on vacation with luxury amenities including a resort-style pool and cabana, on-site movie theater with reclining leather chairs, club room with billiards, and much more.