Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet accessible garage parking basketball court business center courtyard dog grooming area key fob access

Welcome to the Reserve at Greenwood, a BRAND NEW apartment community offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Greensboro, North Carolina. With thoughtfully designed, open-concept floor plans and a market-leading amenities package, the Reserve at Greenwood promotes what matters most: leisure, wellness, and time well spent at home. Join our VIP list today to receive exclusive updates on construction, pricing, and availability.