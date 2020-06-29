All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like
Park Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
Park Forest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

Park Forest

3214 Brassfield Rd · (910) 302-3682
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6301 · Avail. Aug 16

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 6311 · Avail. Aug 25

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 4313 · Avail. Sep 11

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 826 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4209 · Avail. Aug 16

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 6107 · Avail. Aug 7

$980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
lobby
online portal
Enjoy luxurious apartment living at Park Forest Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina! Located in the Brassfield/New Garden district of Northwest Greensboro just off of Battleground Avenue, Park Forest Apartment Community enjoys a prime location that is less than one mile from Bryan Boulevard giving you easy access to anywhere you need to go in the Triad.

Our distinctive one and two bedrooms apartment homes feature 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood burning fireplaces, and included washers and dryers. Our newly remodeled homes feature resurfaced countertops, brushed nickel accents, chic black appliances, and new cabinets! Select homes also feature track lighting, ceramic tile and built-in shelving.

Residents enjoy our designer clubhouse and business center with java bar. Our 24/7 fitness center has been fully renovated with new cardio and stationary equipment. The best of everything is awaiting you at Park Forest Apartment Homes. Come check us out today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$400 per unit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for the first pet; $200 for each additional
limit: 3 total (2 dog max)
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 90 lbs
Dogs
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Forest have any available units?
Park Forest has 9 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Forest have?
Some of Park Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Park Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Forest is pet friendly.
Does Park Forest offer parking?
Yes, Park Forest offers parking.
Does Park Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Forest have a pool?
Yes, Park Forest has a pool.
Does Park Forest have accessible units?
No, Park Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Park Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Forest has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr
Greensboro, NC 27410
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl
Greensboro, NC 27409
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 BedroomsGreensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCCarrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at GreensboroGreensboro CollegeCatawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College