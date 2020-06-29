Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access lobby online portal

Enjoy luxurious apartment living at Park Forest Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina! Located in the Brassfield/New Garden district of Northwest Greensboro just off of Battleground Avenue, Park Forest Apartment Community enjoys a prime location that is less than one mile from Bryan Boulevard giving you easy access to anywhere you need to go in the Triad.



Our distinctive one and two bedrooms apartment homes feature 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood burning fireplaces, and included washers and dryers. Our newly remodeled homes feature resurfaced countertops, brushed nickel accents, chic black appliances, and new cabinets! Select homes also feature track lighting, ceramic tile and built-in shelving.



Residents enjoy our designer clubhouse and business center with java bar. Our 24/7 fitness center has been fully renovated with new cardio and stationary equipment. The best of everything is awaiting you at Park Forest Apartment Homes. Come check us out today!