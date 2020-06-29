Amenities
Enjoy luxurious apartment living at Park Forest Apartments in Greensboro, North Carolina! Located in the Brassfield/New Garden district of Northwest Greensboro just off of Battleground Avenue, Park Forest Apartment Community enjoys a prime location that is less than one mile from Bryan Boulevard giving you easy access to anywhere you need to go in the Triad.
Our distinctive one and two bedrooms apartment homes feature 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood burning fireplaces, and included washers and dryers. Our newly remodeled homes feature resurfaced countertops, brushed nickel accents, chic black appliances, and new cabinets! Select homes also feature track lighting, ceramic tile and built-in shelving.
Residents enjoy our designer clubhouse and business center with java bar. Our 24/7 fitness center has been fully renovated with new cardio and stationary equipment. The best of everything is awaiting you at Park Forest Apartment Homes. Come check us out today!