Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly parking on-site laundry alarm system bike storage hot tub key fob access online portal

Legacy at Friendly Manor is a fitting name for an apartment community where historical reverence blends in perfect harmony with contemporary living. While Friendly is the name of the main road through the Guilford College area of Greensboro, NC, it also describes the attitude of the staff and residents. There is a strong sense of community here, where traditional buildings of historical significance stand alongside newly built examples of modern architecture. Offering a diverse selection of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans from which to choose, both building styles are equipped with modern conveniences and intrusion alarms. Neighbors love to meet at the clubhouse for coffee in the Internet Café, surf the web with our free Wi-Fi by the pool, or enjoy their favorite DVD's from the library selection in the 24 Seat, 106 screen multi-media theatre. The 24-hour business center, and the expansive, fully equipped fitness center are open 24-7. At Legacy at Friendly Manor, modern day convenience encounters old-fashioned southern charm.