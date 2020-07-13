All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

Legacy at Friendly Manor

5402 Friendly Manor Dr · (910) 302-5403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5402 Friendly Manor Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5401-F · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 5410-B · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104-Z · Avail. Oct 12

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 5503-Z · Avail. Sep 15

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 103-N · Avail. Sep 24

$1,057

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105-M · Avail. Sep 10

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 5503-V · Avail. Sep 15

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy at Friendly Manor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
bike storage
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
Legacy at Friendly Manor is a fitting name for an apartment community where historical reverence blends in perfect harmony with contemporary living. While Friendly is the name of the main road through the Guilford College area of Greensboro, NC, it also describes the attitude of the staff and residents. There is a strong sense of community here, where traditional buildings of historical significance stand alongside newly built examples of modern architecture. Offering a diverse selection of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans from which to choose, both building styles are equipped with modern conveniences and intrusion alarms. Neighbors love to meet at the clubhouse for coffee in the Internet Caf&eacute;, surf the web with our free Wi-Fi by the pool, or enjoy their favorite DVD's from the library selection in the 24 Seat, 106 screen multi-media theatre. The 24-hour business center, and the expansive, fully equipped fitness center are open 24-7. At Legacy at Friendly Manor, modern day convenience encounters old-fashioned southern charm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy at Friendly Manor have any available units?
Legacy at Friendly Manor has 9 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy at Friendly Manor have?
Some of Legacy at Friendly Manor's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy at Friendly Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy at Friendly Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy at Friendly Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Legacy at Friendly Manor is pet friendly.
Does Legacy at Friendly Manor offer parking?
Yes, Legacy at Friendly Manor offers parking.
Does Legacy at Friendly Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy at Friendly Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy at Friendly Manor have a pool?
Yes, Legacy at Friendly Manor has a pool.
Does Legacy at Friendly Manor have accessible units?
No, Legacy at Friendly Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy at Friendly Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legacy at Friendly Manor has units with dishwashers.
