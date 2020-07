Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area coffee bar dog park on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed parking 24hr gym 24hr laundry clubhouse dog grooming area online portal

Welcome to Hawthorne at Oak Ridge Apartments in Greensboro, NC! Come in today to view your new apartment home and see how you can Live the Difference. You can count on superior service and professional management, with 24-hour emergency maintenance available for your convenience. Choose from one of our unique loft-style, 1 or 2 bedroom apartments or town homes. Our community is located on Old Oak Ridge Road and is only minutes from shopping, dining and local entertainment and events. Our Greensboro apartments are also located near Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) and I-40 Beltway, making commuting to and from your apartments even easier. You will love our unique floor plans tucked away on 54-acres with beautiful landscape. Our gorgeous apartment homes and cozy community will be complemented by the friendly Hawthorne at Oak Ridge staff to ensure your apartment living experience is unmatched.