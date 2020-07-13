All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek

3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd · (833) 460-8501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
Laurel Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3303-1H · Avail. Oct 16

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3317-1F · Avail. Sep 8

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 3317-3C · Avail. Sep 8

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 3305-3E · Avail. Aug 26

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
clubhouse
guest suite
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek provides an extensive list of amenities, so you’ll have plenty to do without even having to leave home. Some of the amenities available to residents include a saltwater swimming pool, outdoor grills, playground area, leash-free bark park, 24-hour fitness center, fully equipped business center and more. Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek is also located within the fantastic Guilford County School District. Finding luxurious apartments for rent in Greensboro has never been easier, and we are proud to offer several different floor plans to accommodate the needs of our residents. Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes available. From 850 to 1,300 square feet, you can choose the apartment space that best suits your lifestyle. Our apartment homes feature granite countertops, walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, large living spaces and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek have any available units?
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek has 5 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek have?
Some of Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek has units with dishwashers.
