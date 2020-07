Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar community garden e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal smoke-free community

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***



Abbington Place Apartments in Greensboro, NC offers NEWLY RENOVATED 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community delivers a prime location, just a half-mile from the Wendover Avenue corridor. Plus, we are less than 4 miles from the Four Seasons Town Centre, Friendly Center, Guilford TECH and Guilford College. Our easy access to I-40, I-73 and Greensboro public transit will make getting around a breeze! Give us a call to schedule your one-on-one virtual tour, today!