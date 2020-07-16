All apartments in Greensboro
7 Hulme Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:36 PM

7 Hulme Court

7 Hulme Court · (336) 750-6582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Hulme Court, Greensboro, NC 27455

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Beautiful home in McNairy Point! Spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home w/3-car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Main level master with incredible bathroom w/multiple vanities and tiled shower and tub area. 2nd level features 3 bedrooms, bonus/theater room, additional room for potentially study or exercise room. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

***$500 off Augusts rent move in special! Lease must start between August 15th and August 21st 2018***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Hulme Court have any available units?
7 Hulme Court has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Hulme Court have?
Some of 7 Hulme Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Hulme Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Hulme Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Hulme Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Hulme Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Hulme Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Hulme Court offers parking.
Does 7 Hulme Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Hulme Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Hulme Court have a pool?
No, 7 Hulme Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Hulme Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Hulme Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Hulme Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Hulme Court does not have units with dishwashers.
