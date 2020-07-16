7 Hulme Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym media room

Beautiful home in McNairy Point! Spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom home w/3-car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Main level master with incredible bathroom w/multiple vanities and tiled shower and tub area. 2nd level features 3 bedrooms, bonus/theater room, additional room for potentially study or exercise room. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

