All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1

624 N Elm St · (336) 688-6696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

624 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Fisher Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY -- upon application approval.
Great Rental in Fisher Park. Like New Unit in Great Community! All Kitchen Appliances. Gorgeous Cabinets, Countertops and Tile Backsplash! Great condition - move right in!

This is a Fully Furnished Rental -- Great for Home Builders, Business Travelers or anyone in need of a fully furnished rental.

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Live, work, and play in Historical Fisher Park. Luxury condo with 10' ceilings, plantation shutters, and beautiful hardwoods throughout the main. Stainless appliances, granite counters, bar, and island. Pedestal sink in half bath. Upstairs has a large bedroom, laundry, and large bathroom w/over-sized stand alone shower. Fantastic light throughout the home. Enjoy your back patio surrounded by magnolias. Restaurants, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance. Come enjoy the good life today!

Parking available
MOVE-IN READY -- upon application approval.

Great Rental in Fisher Park. Like new unit in Great Community! Kitchen Appliances. Gorgeous Cabinets, Countertops and Tile Backsplash!
Great condition - move right in!

This is a Fully Furnished Short Term Rental -- Great for Home Builders, Business Travelers or anyone in need of short term rental.

Rental Available NOW

Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Live, work, and play in Historical Fisher Park. Luxury condo with 10' ceilings, plantation shutters, and beautiful hardwoods throughout the main. Stainless appliances, granite counters, bar, and island. Pedestal sink in half bath. Upstairs has a large bedroom, laundry, and large bathroom w/over-sized stand alone shower. Fantastic light throughout the home. Enjoy your back patio surrounded by magnolias. Restaurants, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance. Come enjoy the good life today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 have any available units?
624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 have?
Some of 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 offers parking.
Does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 have a pool?
No, 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 have accessible units?
No, 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr
Greensboro, NC 27410
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
Yester Oaks
100 Yester Oaks Way
Greensboro, NC 27408
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolsGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity