624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1

Live, work, and play in Historical Fisher Park. Luxury condo with 10' ceilings, plantation shutters, and beautiful hardwoods throughout the main. Stainless appliances, granite counters, bar, and island. Pedestal sink in half bath. Upstairs has a large bedroom, laundry, and large bathroom w/over-sized stand alone shower. Fantastic light throughout the home. Enjoy your back patio surrounded by magnolias. Restaurants, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance. Come enjoy the good life today!



Live, work, and play in Historical Fisher Park. Luxury condo with 10' ceilings, plantation shutters, and beautiful hardwoods throughout the main. Stainless appliances, granite counters, bar, and island. Pedestal sink in half bath. Upstairs has a large bedroom, laundry, and large bathroom w/over-sized stand alone shower. Fantastic light throughout the home. Enjoy your back patio surrounded by magnolias. Restaurants, entertainment, and shopping all within walking distance. Come enjoy the good life today!