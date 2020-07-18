6 Pickwick Place

Amenities
Beautiful Town Home in Rachel's Keep! - To schedule your self guided tour, go to: www.RENTrrc.com!
Awesome 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home features 1-car garage with fenced in back patio/yard, large kitchen, generous sized rooms, master bed w/private bath/walk in closets. Washer/Dryer included. Community pool! Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.
View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf
(RLNE2732001)