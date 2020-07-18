All apartments in Greensboro
6 Pickwick Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6 Pickwick Place

6 Pickwick Place · (336) 203-7658 ext. 100
Location

6 Pickwick Place, Greensboro, NC 27407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Pickwick Place · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Town Home in Rachel's Keep! - To schedule your self guided tour, go to: www.RENTrrc.com!

Awesome 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home features 1-car garage with fenced in back patio/yard, large kitchen, generous sized rooms, master bed w/private bath/walk in closets. Washer/Dryer included. Community pool! Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.

View Qualifications at RENTrrc.com- RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdf

(RLNE2732001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pickwick Place have any available units?
6 Pickwick Place has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Pickwick Place have?
Some of 6 Pickwick Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pickwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pickwick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pickwick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Pickwick Place is pet friendly.
Does 6 Pickwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pickwick Place offers parking.
Does 6 Pickwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Pickwick Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pickwick Place have a pool?
Yes, 6 Pickwick Place has a pool.
Does 6 Pickwick Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Pickwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pickwick Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Pickwick Place does not have units with dishwashers.
