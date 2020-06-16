All apartments in Greensboro
5712 Oak Gate Drive

5712 Oakgate Drive · (336) 365-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5712 Oakgate Drive, Greensboro, NC 27405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5712 Oak Gate Drive · Avail. Aug 8

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
5712 Oak Gate Drive Available 08/08/20 NEWER EXECUTIVE HOME!! Granite Counter-Tops, SS Appliances, Beautiful High Tray Ceilings, Front and Back Porches, Double Car Garage!! - Executive, One-Story Home located in the Desirable Reedy Fork Community!
Custom Built home, with Many Upgrades.
Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms.
Kitchen has Granite Counter-Tops, Kitchen Island, Beautiful Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer, Built-In Microwave and Disposal.
Open Floor Plan with Large Living Room, Breakfast Area and Separate Dining Room.
Beautiful High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting.
Two-Inch Blinds on Windows.
Wood Like Vinyl Floors on Main Level and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Both - Front Porch and Covered Back Porch.
Paved Driveway. Double Car Garage with Garage Door Openers.
Swimming Pool, Play Ground Equipment, and Club House included with Neighborhood Community.
Address: 5712 Oak Gate Drive, Greensboro NC 27405
Directions: From Battleground turn onto Cone Blvd. Merge left on US 29N. Take Reedy Fork Pkwy exit. Straight on Reedy Fork Parkway, Turn Right on Turner Smith Rd., Left on Oak Gate Drive.
Rent is $1750, Security Deposit is also $1750 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up an appointment to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

(RLNE4985008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Oak Gate Drive have any available units?
5712 Oak Gate Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Oak Gate Drive have?
Some of 5712 Oak Gate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Oak Gate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Oak Gate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Oak Gate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Oak Gate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Oak Gate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Oak Gate Drive does offer parking.
Does 5712 Oak Gate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Oak Gate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Oak Gate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5712 Oak Gate Drive has a pool.
Does 5712 Oak Gate Drive have accessible units?
No, 5712 Oak Gate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Oak Gate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Oak Gate Drive has units with dishwashers.
