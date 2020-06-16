Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

5712 Oak Gate Drive Available 08/08/20 NEWER EXECUTIVE HOME!! Granite Counter-Tops, SS Appliances, Beautiful High Tray Ceilings, Front and Back Porches, Double Car Garage!! - Executive, One-Story Home located in the Desirable Reedy Fork Community!

Custom Built home, with Many Upgrades.

Three Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms.

Kitchen has Granite Counter-Tops, Kitchen Island, Beautiful Cabinets, and Stainless Steel Appliances.

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish-Washer, Built-In Microwave and Disposal.

Open Floor Plan with Large Living Room, Breakfast Area and Separate Dining Room.

Beautiful High Ceilings with Recessed Lighting.

Two-Inch Blinds on Windows.

Wood Like Vinyl Floors on Main Level and Carpet in Bedrooms.

Both - Front Porch and Covered Back Porch.

Paved Driveway. Double Car Garage with Garage Door Openers.

Swimming Pool, Play Ground Equipment, and Club House included with Neighborhood Community.

Address: 5712 Oak Gate Drive, Greensboro NC 27405

Directions: From Battleground turn onto Cone Blvd. Merge left on US 29N. Take Reedy Fork Pkwy exit. Straight on Reedy Fork Parkway, Turn Right on Turner Smith Rd., Left on Oak Gate Drive.

Rent is $1750, Security Deposit is also $1750 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

For more information or to set up an appointment to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



(RLNE4985008)